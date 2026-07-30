Burlington teacher rides 600 miles for pro-life mission

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

BURLINGTON — Trekking 600 miles from Nebraska to St. Louis as a first-time Biking for Babies missionary was a test of physical and spiritual strength for Brandon Harrison, a fifth-grade teacher at Burlington-Notre Dame.

“We dealt with nine flat tires within one of our 100 mile days,” he recalled of the week-long ride in mid-July. “Seeing everyone support each other, and carry this cross with joy, really impacted me because it is the moments when things are not going well that we are called to truly live out our faith.”

Biking for Babies is a summer ministry in which small teams of young adult missionaries bike along one of nine routes simultaneously, connecting with local communities to prayerfully build a culture of life and raise money for pro-life pregnancy centers.

Harrison, a member of St. Alphonsus Parish in Mount Pleasant, discerned the opportunity last year with support from his wife, Suzan, and their three sons. He knew he wanted to “make a difference” by participating in the 2026 ride, but wasn’t sure whether to cycle or serve as a crew member. He left that section blank in the application, and Biking for Babies was “very accommodating” as he discerned his involvement. In mid-December, after a number of conversations with Biking for Babies representatives, he made the decision to participate on two wheels.

Harrison trained on a stationary bike in his garage, and his sons frequently came out to cheer him on. He also prepared by learning more about the pro-life pregnancy center to which he was assigned, Mary’s Inn in Dubuque, Iowa. The non-profit maternity home provides a safe, supportive living environment for single pregnant women and new mothers with infants who lack secure housing. Harrison drove to Dubuque with his family earlier this year to learn more about the ministry. Meeting staff, volunteers and program participants “really strengthened my pro-life perspective,” he said. “Listening to how Mary’s Inn has supported women from as far away as Tennessee was very inspiring.”

Missionaries raise funds for their assigned ministry at stops during the route and through individual donations. The visit helped Harrison develop a meaningful testimony, which he shared during the ride and, later, in an interview with The Catholic Messenger. “When I found out my wife and I were expecting our third child, I felt surprised and pressured about how our lives might change with being outnumbered by kids in the family. I could only imagine the pressure that a woman might be facing with an unexpected pregnancy (when they are) abandoned by their family, the child’s father, and their friends.”

Harrison joined up with about a half-dozen missionaries in Lincoln, Nebraska, to begin the ride. Churches and families along the route were ready to greet the riders and crew members with lodging, speaking and worship opportunities.

Harrison was surprised and encouraged by the many faithful individuals he met along the route. “The Knights of Columbus in Atchison, Kansas, for example, meet regularly for adoration and prayer on Wednesday night. Some of their prayer intentions are years old and they simply do not give up in their commitment to prayer.”

The Lincoln-St. Louis route did not pass through the Diocese of Davenport, though another Biking for Babies group passed through Ottumwa and gave a presentation at St. Mary of the Visitation Church.

As Harrison’s group made its way toward St. Louis, he thought often of his family back home. “About halfway through the ride, we had finished a day and stopped for a meal at a kids’ park in the shade. Throughout most of the meal, I really missed my family and kids, thinking about how much they would enjoy this playground.” The idea of working hard to support the pro life movement, help pregnancy resource centers and advocate for the respect and dignity of unborn children kept him going.

Harrison finished the ride to St. Louis, and is now cherishing time with his family at home. He continues meeting virtually with other team members to finalize fundraising efforts and finish spiritual reflections.

Biking for Babies will continue fundraising for a few weeks. So far, teams have collectively raised about $275,000, Harrison said. Those funds will be distributed evenly between all of the participating pregnancy resource centers.

Efforts will soon shift to planning for the 2027 ride. Harrison encourages anyone considering this ministry to connect with Biking for Babies, even if they are feeling unsure. The application process starts in the fall and individuals from Biking for Babies are available to answer questions and help with the discernment process via phone or video conference.

For more information about Biking for Babies, visit Harrison’s missionary website at

https://tinyurl.com/msjuha2a.