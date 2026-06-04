By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — “Thirteen baptized, 12 confirmed, and 13 receiving first Communion — a powerful reminder that Catholic schools are not just places of learning, but places where the Gospel takes root and grows in the hearts of children,” said Sister Helen Ajayi, SSMA. The director of faith formation and evangelization at Holy Family Parish led the All Saints Catholic School students through their sacramental preparation to join the Catholic Church during the closing of the school year Mass May 29.

Twelve All Saints Catholic School students in total received all three sacraments of initiation. Another student received the sacrament of first Communion only and another student received baptism only.

“You said yes to God’s invitation, said Father Nicholas Akindele, the parish’s pastor. “Their parents said yes to God to come into their souls.”

At the beginning of the school year, Father Akindele said he started his rounds to the classrooms at the school. He learned there were many students who have never been baptized — in any faith at all. He sent a letter to 50 families about the opportunity to join the Church. He received no responses back…

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