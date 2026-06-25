Steve Angrisano concert series to support Mary’s Meals

The Catholic Messenger

Angrisano

Steve Angrisano, a Catholic songwriter and recording artist, will perform
at parishes throughout Iowa this summer to raise funds for
Mary’s Meals. The organization feeds more than 2 million children
daily at their place of education in 16 countries.

Angrisano will perform in the Davenport Diocese on the following dates:
Aug. 8- St. Mary Parish in Solon. 5:45 p.m. dinner in the parish hall, 6:15 p.m. concert, adoration and Mary’s Meals presentation in the church.
Aug. 10 – Holy Family Parish in Fort Madison. 5 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. concert, adoration and presentation.

All activities will be held on the lawn behind Roling Hall.
Free will donations for Mary’s Meals will be accepted at both events.

CMC-podcast-ad

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Distributing love in Muscatine
  2. Happenings in the Davenport Diocese April 16, 2026
  3. Parish hosts Biking for Babies missionaries
  4. Knights lead hunger relief effort, coat drive
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *