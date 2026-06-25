Steve Angrisano concert series to support Mary’s Meals

The Catholic Messenger

Steve Angrisano, a Catholic songwriter and recording artist, will perform

at parishes throughout Iowa this summer to raise funds for

Mary’s Meals. The organization feeds more than 2 million children

daily at their place of education in 16 countries.

Angrisano will perform in the Davenport Diocese on the following dates:

Aug. 8- St. Mary Parish in Solon. 5:45 p.m. dinner in the parish hall, 6:15 p.m. concert, adoration and Mary’s Meals presentation in the church.

Aug. 10 – Holy Family Parish in Fort Madison. 5 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. concert, adoration and presentation.

All activities will be held on the lawn behind Roling Hall.

Free will donations for Mary’s Meals will be accepted at both events.