Regina’s ‘North Star’ to retire after nearly 58 years

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — In 1968, Marlene Frantz took a temporary job working in the Regina High School office. She never left.

“I’ve seen students become parents, and I’ve seen parents become grandparents. That’s how long I’ve been here,” she said.

Frantz plans to retire this summer, after nearly 58 years of helping students, staff and visitors find their way. “I’m not sure how we are going to make it without our ‘North Star,’ but she does deserve a break,” said elementary principal and alumnus Celeste Vincent. “Regina has been blessed by her dedication.”

Frantz — nee Wombacher — first set foot on campus as a freshman in high school. “It was just (grades) 9-12 at the time,” she said, and most came from local Catholic grade schools. Having attended public school previously, she didn’t know many of her classmates, but “I remember how accepting the other students were, and it was easy to get to know them. It seemed like I fit in right away.”

She counted her future husband, Harry, among her school friends. Their relationship blossomed into love, and they got married three months after Marlene graduated from Regina in 1968. She entered the working world while her husband — a member of the class of 1967 — attended college.

The new Mrs. Frantz was between jobs when Regina’s principal, Father Edmund Weeg, called to see if she’d be interested in filling in for a secretary who had gone home to take care of an ill parent. The secretary didn’t return, and Frantz stayed. She enjoyed helping students when they came into the office, and showing visitors where to go.

Frantz’s mother, Genevieve Wombacher, also worked at the school. As Cafeteria Manager, she prepared meals for students, but her involvement went far beyond that, Frantz observed. Wom­bacher founded Regina’s annual Thanksgiving meal for seniors, and Frantz’s father, Ernest, helped out by deboning turkeys and making turkey rolls. The Wombachers supported the Regina Regals by attending sporting events and being involved in various school activities.

The Frantzes followed their example, especially while their children, Barry and Kim, were attending Regina. For many years, the couple spent Saturdays at Kinnick Stadium selling popcorn with the Regina Boosters. One of Frantz’ favorite memories is organizing and recruiting athletes for an alumni softball tournament.

As the years went by, Frantz began to see her own role at the school as more than just a job. “It kind of became a ministry … to help people.” Her dependable and caring nature was a comfort to students like Vincent. “My first impression was that Marlene would always find a way to make everything ‘right’ for students, no matter what the problem or challenge,” she said. “(That’s) so reassuring when you are a high school student and a small problem seems so big.”

Her steadfast presence reflected positively on staff, as well. “She has helped me through many tough times,” said Glenn Plummer, junior/senior high principal. “Marlene has been a rock for me as I have evolved from a teacher and coach to assistant principal to principal,” and she’s been like a second grandmother to his two children. “There is nothing I can do or say that would be sufficient in expressing how much Marlene means to me and this community.”

Frantz weathered numerous changes during her time at Regina. The school — now known as Regina Catholic Schools — grew to include junior high students in 1969 and elementary students in 1987. Frantz primarily served older students as the junior/senior high office associate, and her responsibilities grew to include more operational responsibilities and financial duties. Marlene worked through technological and personnel transitions, as well. Those changes were challenging at times, but because of the support and camaraderie she felt at Regina, “nothing ever felt insurmountable.”

“She’s been through a lot,” acknowledged Father Steve Witt, a former Regina provost. He appreciated Frantz’s vast institutional knowledge, as well as her kindness and friendliness. “If you ever needed anything she’d get it for you; she knew where to find it.” Plummer said Frantz’s organization and attention to detail “has helped keep the office running efficiently and effectively for well over 50 years.”

The young population Franz has assisted over the years has experienced their own shifts along the way, particularly with the advent of cell phones and social media. Some things remain the same, like their need for support, encouragement and people they can trust, Frantz believes. “I think students needed that back in the ‘60s, and I think they still need that today.”

Perhaps the greatest challenge came two years ago when Marlene’s husband of 56 years passed away. She originally planned to retire that year, but changed her mind after realizing how much she needed the comfort of her school family. “Harry was part of the school as much as I was,” she said. “Everyone was so supportive.” Well-wishers donated money to establish the “Harry and Marlene Frantz Scholarship” for Regina graduates — a “generous” gesture that meant the world to Frantz.

Those well wishes have continued as news of Frantz upcoming retirement spreads. It’s a milestone the septuagenarian is approaching with a sense of gratitude. “I don’t think there’s many people that can say they loved or enjoyed their job for 57 years, but I can honestly say I enjoyed it here,” she said. “I truly believe this is where I was supposed to be.”