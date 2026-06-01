PART-TIME ADVERTISING REP. THE CATHOLIC MESSENGER

The Catholic Messenger is seeking an advertising representative to generate new advertising revenue and maintain existing accounts for The Catholic Messenger newspaper, E-edition, website and e-newsletter. Duties include selling classified and display advertising space for print and digital products, delivering sales presentations, initiating special projects to generate revenue and

collaborating with other staff in production and to ensure advertising is ready for each deadline. The ideal candidate would have efficient organizational and communication skills. A bachelor degree in journalism, mass communication or marketing or equivalent experience is preferred. One to five years of advertising experience is also preferred.

This is a part-time hourly position with pay beginning at $21 per hour. Bonuses will be paid based on new accounts on a quarterly basis. Paid time off is offered. For more information or to apply,
contact Tiara Hatfield, Director of Human Resources, Diocese of Davenport – phone: 563-888-4366 , email: hatfield@davenportdiocese.org

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