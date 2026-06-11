New vice president for strategic growth

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University-Davenport and Mount Mercy University-Cedar Rapids announce the appointment of Nicole Sakraida as vice president for strategic growth, marketing and communications.

Sakraida brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education leadership, with a strong record of advancing strategic enrollment management, student success, institutional growth, and mission-centered change. She currently serves as dean of enrollment management at Rogue Community College in Southern Oregon, where she has led an integrated portfolio including admissions, recruitment, advising, financial aid, registrar services, TRiO programs, and K–12 partnerships.

During her tenure at Rogue Community College, Sakraida helped implement a coordinated strategic enrollment framework supported by data analysis, institutional partnerships, and redesigned student service models. Over four fall terms, the college experienced significant enrollment growth, improved retention, and increased student credit completion, positioning Rogue as one of Oregon’s leading community colleges in enrollment and student success.

“Nicole brings exactly the kind of integrated, data-informed, and mission-centered leadership needed for this next chapter,” said Amy Novak, president and CEO of St. Ambrose University and Mount Mercy University. “Her experience connects enrollment growth, learning success, marketing, communications, and academic alignment in ways that are essential for higher education today. Just as importantly, Nicole understands the distinctive value of Catholic higher education: forming learners for meaningful lives, ethical leadership, and service to the common good. We are excited to welcome her to St. Ambrose and Mount Mercy as we continue building a stronger, more learner-centered future.”

Sakraida is also bilingual in English and Spanish and has been recognized for her work in innovation, leadership, and strategic enrollment management.

Her career has included service at Rogue Community College, Gonzaga University, Universidad San Francisco de Quito in Ecuador, and Catholic Relief Services. Sakraida earned her bachelor’s degree from Seattle University and her master’s degree in education from Universidad San Francisco de Quito. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education in higher education administration through the University of Southern Mississippi and has earned a strategic enrollment management endorsement and digital badge from the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.