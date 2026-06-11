New leadership format for Clinton Franciscans

For The Catholic Messenger

CLINTON — After years of careful consideration, contemplation and discernment, the Sisters of St. Francis have chosen to transfer their congregation’s governance to an appointed leader. This change comes at a significant moment in their communal life and is intended to provide stability, support and continued faithfulness to the mission and charism of the congregation.

In a statement released June 4, the Clinton Franciscans announced that Sister Kathleen Bauer, SSND, has officially been named their appointed congregational leader by the Vatican. She will walk with the congregation as they navigate present realities and prepare for the future, according to the press release from the congregation. This significant milestone will be commemorated with a formal installation ceremony on June 28 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at The Canticle. A reception will follow. The public is welcome to attend.

Sister Bauer brings more than 20 years of servant leadership experience with a broad healthcare operations background. She has a solid understanding of operations, finances, contracts, technology and strategic planning. “Sister Kathleen brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to her position as our appointed congregational leader. She has a passion for religious life, is grounded in faith, curious about people, conscious of the importance of listening, has a welcoming presence, and is pastoral and inclusive,” said Sister Janice Cebula, current president of the Sisters of St. Francis.

Most recently, Sister Bauer ministered as a clinical coordinator at the Dallas College School of Health Sciences, where she was responsible for more than 450 clinical affiliation, service and expense/revenue agreements for the School of Health Sciences. She has also served as a project manager for Catholic Charities in Dallas, Texas; on the executive leadership team of the School Sisters of Notre Dame; as an IS/IT site manager for Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minne­apolis; and in clinical department management at New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm, Minnesota. She was also a licensed physical therapist in Minnesota for 26 years.

While this marks a shift from the congregation’s longstanding practice of elected leadership, the decision to transfer governance reflects years of learning and planning, aligning with the sisters’ hopes and vision for the future. Beginning in 2018, the sisters started examining future demographics and needs and began discussions about future governance models. Members determined they no longer had sufficient resources or persons available to serve in leadership roles to operate in the future.

“I am grateful for the involvement of the sisters along the way, the assistance from consultants, and am especially grateful to God. I would also like to thank and affirm the partnerships we have formed in the wider Clinton community all 133 years we have been located here,” said Sister Cebula. “We have spent years attempting to face our reality as an aging community. We transferred the college and The Alverno more than 10 years ago. When we discerned together that we could not elect another leadership team, the need to have an appointed leader became clear,” she added.

To support Sister Bauer in the role as appointed congregational leader, a team of advisors will be established. This team will consist of two women religious with the skills and qualities necessary to provide support and guidance. “We are at a historic moment in our history. While it is always painful to let go, we eagerly await Sister Kathleen’s arrival,” said Sister Cebula.

The congregation is grateful for the dedicated service of its outgoing leadership team — Sisters Janice Cebula, Marilyn Huegerich, and Ruth E. Westmoreland — and for the many ways they have guided the community with wisdom and care.

The sisters welcome the leadership of Sister Bauer with openness and trust, confident that this transition will help sustain and strengthen their mission of living and promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking.