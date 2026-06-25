Messenger Sheen pilgrimage to Peoria July 24, 2026

The Catholic Messenger Archbishop Fulton Sheen pilgrimage will provide spiritual enrichment, fellowship and an opportunity to experience a unique part of Catholic history. The schedule for the daylong excursion, July 24, is as follows:

8 a.m. Bus leaves St. Vincent Center, Davenport;

10 a.m. Arrive at Fulton Sheen Museum and Gift Shop, Peoria, Illinois;

11 a.m. Lunch and movie (a wonderful Sheen documentary);

Noon Tour of St. Mary’s Cathedral;

1 p.m. Mass with Bishop Dennis Walsh of the Diocese of Davenport at the Tomb of Archbishop Sheen;

2 p.m. Grand View Drive: A scenic 2.5-mile drive described by Teddy Roosevelt as the “world’s most beautiful drive”;

5:30 p.m. Return to St. Vincent Center.

Cost is $100 and includes transportation, lunch and admission to the museum and cathedral tours.

For more information or to sign up visit https://shorturl.at/ptIUG email messenger@davenportdiocese.org or call 563-323-9959.