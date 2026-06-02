The Catholic Messenger pilgrimage will provide spiritual enrichment, fellowship and an opportunity to experience a unique part of Catholic history. The schedule for the daylong excursion, July 24, is as follows:
8 a.m. Bus leaves St. Vincent Center, Davenport;
10 a.m. Arrive at Fulton Sheen Museum and Gift Shop, Peoria, Illinois;
11 a.m. Lunch and movie (a wonderful Sheen documentary);
Noon Tour of St. Mary’s Cathedral;
1 p.m. Mass or prayers at the Tomb of Archbishop Sheen;
2 p.m. Grand View Drive: A scenic 2.5-mile drive described by Teddy Roosevelt as the “world’s most beautiful drive”;
5:30 p.m. Return to St. Vincent Center.
Cost is $100 and includes transportation, lunch and admission to the museum and cathedral tours.
For more information or to sign up visit https://shorturl.at/ptIUG email messenger@davenportdiocese.org or call 563-323-9959.
Messenger pilgrimage to Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen Tomb in Peoria – July 24, 2026 – Deadline July 15, 2026
The Catholic Messenger pilgrimage will provide spiritual enrichment, fellowship and an opportunity to experience a unique part of Catholic history. The schedule for the daylong excursion, July 24, is as follows: