Letters to the Editor – June 18, 2026

Faith not just about Jesus and me

Thanks for the June 11 article by Tony Magliano on the new encyclical. He helps us to see that our faith is not just about Jesus and me.

Since Leo XIII in 1893, popes have told us that working for a just society and the common good is an essential element of our commitment to Christ.

The Beatitudes and Matthew 25 best tell us our obligation.

Our politics should be determined by our faith and not the other way.

Thoughtful people will see that so many proposals in today’s politics are directly in conflict with love of neighbor. Our duty to vote and how should be a faith decision.

Donald Moeller

Professor Emeritus, St. Ambrose University

Davenport