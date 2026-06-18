Happenings around the Davenport Diocese – June 18, 2026 ContributedSt. Mary Parish in Wilton recently presented scholarships to three graduating seniors. They are, from left, Nolan Williams, Brady Blake and Paige Happ (not pictured). All three are graduates of Durant High School in Durant. The scholarships are funded by the Leland Smith Foundation. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Connecting the Catholic community Ten students receive Ritzinger scholarships Subscription Drive 2026: Win a party for your parish! ‘Every Mass is a homecoming,’ Bishop Hennen says during Davenport visit Posted on Jun 18, 2026Jun 16, 2026