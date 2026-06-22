FT DIRECTOR OF FAITH FORMATION & EVANGELIZATION — IOWA CITY

St. Patrick Church-Iowa City is a vibrant, multi-ethnic 1,500 family parish seeking to hire a full-time Director of Formation & Evangelization.

RESPONSIBILITIES: This position is responsible for preparing youth for the sacraments of First Holy Communion, First Reconciliation and Confirmation as well as overseeing the O.C.I.A program. In addition, this position will work closely with the parish staff and leadership in fostering a culture of evangelization in the parish.

QUALIFICATIONS: The ideal candidate possesses a heart for evangelization, a deep love for

Christ and the Catholic faith, possesses great organizational skills, and works well within a ministry team setting.

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Bachelor’s degree in theology or equivalent in certification or ministry experience is  referred.
TO APPLY: Email cover letter with resume to Fr. Troy Richmond, frtroy@stpatsic.com.

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