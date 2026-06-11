Friends travel far to play role in ordination

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Kelly Kunz Rivas first met Father Alfonso Pizano Jr. in Southern California decades ago at the “happiest place on earth.” She knew even then that he was meant to help people find an even greater happiness through Christ.

“We used to work together at Disneyland,” she said. “We worked in retail.”

Over time, Kunz Rivas learned that Pizano felt called to the priesthood. After many years of discernment, which involved time in and out of seminary and a period as a teacher in Catholic Schools, Father Pizano completed his education and formation and was ordained a priest for the Davenport Diocese June 6 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Kunz Rivas and her husband were among a group of friends and family that traveled long distances to attend Father Pizano’s ordination in Iowa.

She served as a lector at the Mass and said it has been a privilege “just watching him grow.” Also in attendance was Gabriel Rivas, who met Father Pizano through his now wife when the two were dating.

“He actually said prayers at the reception for our wedding in 2018,” said Gabriel Rivas.

Watching his wife do the Scripture reading at the ordination from above, Rivas sang in the choir. He saw his friend receive the sacrament of Holy Orders from the loft that overlooks the main worship space. He was particularly moved by the piece sung during the portion of the ceremony where Father Pizano was vested.

“He wants to give to the community,” said Rivas. “The song is all about that.”

The couple now lives in the Diocese of Orange in Garden Grove California “across the street from” Christ Cathedral. The unique building, made famous after it was built in 1980 by an evangelical Christian evangelist, is now a Catholic Church. The Orange Diocese purchased the building in 2011. The renovation was completed in 2024.

Kunz Rivas closely examined the art and stone work at the rear of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport before Father Pizano’s ordination began. She made note of the stark differences between her home cathedral and the more traditional decoration and architecture of Davenport Diocese’s mother church. She had a positive first impression of Iowa, noticing that both the pace of life and driving speeds are “slower than California.”

The couple said they are elated to see their friend begin his priestly ministry. On July 1, he will begin his first priestly assignments in Iowa City, Columbus Junction and West Liberty.

Candidates in formation for the permanent diaconate and their wives assisted as volunteer greeters and performed other functions at the ordination. Paul Alagna, a deacon candidate from Our Lady of Lourdes in Bettendorf was “delighted to be able to do it.”

“(Father Pizano) spent six months at the parish in Burlington,” said Alagna. “(About) 250 people from Burlington attended his (transitional) diaconate ordination. He is incredibly friendly.”

Seminarians for the diocese assisted in roles on the altar during the Mass, including Mason Heath, who carried the crucifix in the processions. He said he was inspired by Father Pizano’s ordination and lined up with others to receive first blessings from the new priest following the liturgy.

“It’s an amazing thing,” said Heath, who spoke while waiting with other members of his family. “St. Catherine of Siena said, ‘Be who God meant you to be and you will set the world on fire.’ “

Seminarian Alex TeBockhorst and his father Larry of Holy Family-Riverside also came to support Father Pizano. “He’s always been a big brother figure (to me),” said TeBockhorst. “Father Alfonso is being sent into a world that badly needs the Gospel and I know he will be a servant to the people.”