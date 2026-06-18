Episcopus Davenportensis Decree – the parishes of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney in Bettendorf

OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport

Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Episcopus Davenportensis

Decree

Whereas, the parishes of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney in Bettendorf, have cooperated and collaborated in various capacities: sharing resources, clergy, staff and ministries for the past year; and

Whereas, the parishioners of these very same parishes have expressed their recognition of the benefits that merging these two parishes would bring, including strengthened spiritual formation, better utilization of financial and human resources, and an enhanced ability to serve our parishioners and the wider community; and

Where­as, the pastor of both parishes, Reverend Richard Adam, on April 9, 2026, did formally write me and request that I, the Bishop of Davenport, seriously consider the issues, and, if I saw it expedient, to issue a decree merging the two juridic persons of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney in Bettendorf (c. 121), naming the new entity “St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish of Bettendorf, Iowa;” and

Whereas, I, having viewed their request as both just and reasonable, and in keeping with the Divine Mission of the Church, that is, for the salvation of souls, and, being the sole authority within this diocese which can either erect, suppress, or notably alter parishes (canon 515 §2), in accordance with that same canon, did bring this issue before the Presbyteral Council for consultation on April 23, 2026, who unanimously approved with one abstention, as well as the College of Consultors on the same date, which also unanimously approved (with no abstentions), and, after having legitimately heard their advice, have hereby decided to issue this decree:

Effective July 1, 2026, the two juridic persons, being the parishes of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney in Bettendorf, are hereby merged, in accordance with canon 121. By this, all their goods, obligations, and patrimonial rights are now become one, keeping in mind that any intentions of the founders or donors must be respected; and

This new juridic person shall henceforth be known as “St. Joan of Arc,” being a parish, and its boundaries shall be the combined boundaries of the prior parishes of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney in Bettendorf; and

In accordance with canon 518, the parish is to be territorial, and its boundaries are established as:

Northern boundary — Interstate 80

Western boundary — South on Hwy 74 until West on Middle Rd until South on Eastmere Dr., until West on Middle Rd., until South on Fernwood Ave., until South on Forest Rd.,

Southern boundary — The Mississippi River;

Eastern boundary – North from Spencer Creek, then East on Valley Dr., then North on Wells Ferry Rd.; and

As the office of pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney in Bettendorf is now defunct, Reverend Richard Adam, in accordance with Can. 520 §2, is hereby appointed pastor of St. Joan of Arc parish, for a six (6) year term; and

The pastor of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish, in accordance with canon 533 §1, shall hereby have residence at 4129 18th Street, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722; and

In accordance with Canon 535 §1, the historical and sacramental records of both Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney will from this time be kept at the same 4097 18th Street, Bettendorf, Iowa, 52722, which has been designated as the parish offices for the new juridic person, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish.

Given at the Chancery on April 29, 2026.

Dennis Walsh Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery Chancellor