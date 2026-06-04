Episcopus Davenportensis Decree – parishes of Saint Mary in Mechanicsville, Saint Mary in Tipton, and Saint Bernadette in West Branch

OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport

Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Episcopus Davenportensis

Decree

Whereas, the parishes of Saint Mary in Mechanicsville, Saint Mary in Tipton, and Saint Bernadette in West Branch have cooperated and collaborated in various capacities: sharing resources, clergy, staff and ministries for some years; and

Where­as, the par­ishioners of these very same parishes have expressed their recognition of the benefits that merging these three parishes would bring, including strengthened spiritual formation, better utilization of financial and human resources, and an enhanced ability to serve their parishioners and the wider community; and

Whereas, in a Joint Cedar County Parish Council meeting attended by the councils and parishioners of all three parishes, held February 26, 2026, the topic of merging the parishes was thoroughly discussed with the opportunity for all to raise questions or concerns, and, at the conclusion of the meeting, there emerged a consensus among the faithful that a merger would be just and reasonable to all involved; and

Whereas, at the same a vote was taken in regard to the merger, wherein the parish Councils of both Saint Mary in Mechanicsville and Saint Bernadette in West Branch voted unanimously to merge, and the parish council of Saint Mary in Tipton voted overwhelmingly to merge, and then these results were submitted to me, the Bishop of Davenport, that, should I choose to merge the three parishes, they request the new parish name be: “St. Isidore the Farmer;”

Whereas, the pastor of the three parishes, Reverend James Flattery, on April 3, 2026, did formally write me and request that I, the Bishop of Davenport, seriously consider the issues, and, if I saw it expedient, to issue a decree merging the three juridic persons of Saint Mary in Mechanicsville, Saint Mary in Tipton and Saint Bernadette in West Branch (c. 121), naming the new entity “St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Parish;” and

Whereas, I, having viewed their request as both just and reasonable, and in keeping with the Divine Mission of the Church, that is, for the salvation of souls, and, being the sole authority within this diocese which can either erect, suppress, or notably alter parishes (canon 515 §2), in accordance with that same canon, did bring this issue before the Presbyteral council for consultation on April 23, 2026, as well as the College of Consultors on April 23, 2026, and, after having legitimately heard the advice of both bodies, have hereby decided to issue this decree:

Effective July 1, 2026, the three juridic persons, being the parishes of Saint Mary in Mechanicsville, Saint Mary in Tipton and Saint Bernadette in West Branch, are hereby merged, in accordance with canon 121. By this, all their goods, obligations, and patrimonial rights are now become one, keeping in mind that any intentions of the founders or donors must be respected; and

This new juridic person shall henceforth be known as “St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Parish,” being a parish, and its boundaries shall be the combined boundaries of the prior parishes of Saint Mary in Mechanicsville, Saint Mary in Tipton and Saint Bernadette in West Branch; and

In accordance with canon 518, the parish is to be territorial, and its boundaries are established as:

Western boundary — Cedar County line, to Cedar River, to 210th St, to Baker Ave, to 223rd St, to Morse Rd NE, to Vincent Ave NE, to Strawbridge Rd NE, to Vincent Ave NE, to 280th St, to Oasis Rd NE, to Herbert Hoover Hwy NE, to Lower West Branch Rd SE, to Oasis Rd SE, to 400th St SE, to Johnson Cedar Rd SE, to 326th St, to Adam St;

Northern boundary — Cedar County line;

Eastern boundary — 20th Ave (north of Stockton), to New Liberty Rd, to 10th Ave (in New Liberty), to 280th St, to the Cedar County Line,

Southern boundary — Cedar St in Downey, to Baker Ave, to Buckeye Rd, to Charles Ave, to 310th St, to Atalissa Rd, to Highway 80, to 20th Ave (north of Stockton); and

As the office of pastor of these parishes is now defunct, Reverend James Flattery, in accordance with Can. 520 §2, is hereby appointed pastor of St. Isidore the Farmer parish, for a six (6) year term; and

The pastor of St. Isidore the Farmer, in accordance with canon 533 §1, shall hereby have residence at 208 Meridian Street, Tipton, Iowa, 52772; and

In accordance with Canon 535 §1, the historical and sacramental records of all three parishes will from this time be kept at the same 208 Meridian Street, Tipton, Iowa, 52772, which has been designated as the parish offices for the new juridic person, St. Isidore the Farmer.

Given at the Chancery on April 29, 2026.

Dennis Walsh Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery Chancellor