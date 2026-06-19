Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 82 – Preparing for Archbishop Sheen Pilgrimage

We discuss some of the recent events covered in The Catholic Messenger such as Father Alfonso Pizano’s ordination. We also talk about an upcoming profile of Marlene Franz, an employee of Regina High School who is retiring after almost 58 years. We then cover the pilgrimage The Messenger is sponsoring to the Fulton Sheen Museum and St. Mary Cathedral in Peoria, where the famous archbishop is buried. The Messenger pilgrimage is set for July 24 and Archbishop Sheen is scheduled to be beatified on September 24. We discuss a recent article in The Messenger which featured Msgr. Jason Gray, a priest of the Peoria Diocese who was one of the investigators of Sheen’s cause for sainthood.

Music for this podcast is “Funky Delight, Version 1,” courtesy of udio.com, inspired by David Baker, 2026.

You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.