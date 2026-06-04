Burlington teacher to serve as Biking for Babies missionary

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Brandon Harrison, a teacher at Burlington Notre Dame and a member of St. Alphonsus Parish in Mount Pleasant, will travel through Iowa this July as a Biking for Babies missionary. During the week-long ride, missionaries bike along one of nine routes, connecting with local communities to prayerfully build a culture of life and raise money for pro-life pregnancy centers.

“I have always enjoyed biking and wanted to enrich my faith by adventuring out within the larger community of Catholics,” said Harrison, a husband and father of three boys. “Not only do I hope to inspire others to ride or become members of the support crews in the future, but also to advance the mission of Biking for Babies.”

Following a training and formation period, Harrison will participate in a 600-mile ride July 12-18 from Rochester, Minnesota, to St. Louis, Missouri. Harrison has been assigned to speak about Mary’s Inn, a pregnancy resource center in Dubuque, Iowa, at stops along the route.

In the Diocese of Davenport, the missionary group will stop at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Ottumwa on July 16. The public is invited to attend a 6 p.m. presentation to hear missionaries’ testimonies and learn how to support pregnancy centers like Mary’s Inn. Eucharistic adoration will follow from 6:30-7 p.m.

For more information about Harrison’s journey, visit https:// tinyurl.com/HarrisonB4B.