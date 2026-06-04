Burlington teacher to serve as Biking for Babies missionary

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Brandon Harris, a teacher at Burlington Notre Dame schools and member of St. Alphonsus Parish in Mount Pleasant, will be a missionary with Biking for Babies next month.

By Lindsay Steele
The Catholic Messenger

Brandon Harrison, a teacher at Burlington Notre Dame and a member of St. Alphonsus Parish in Mount Pleasant, will travel through Iowa this July as a Biking for Babies missionary. During the week-long ride, missionaries bike along one of nine routes, connecting with local communities to prayerfully build a culture of life and raise money for pro-life pregnancy centers.

“I have always enjoyed biking and wanted to enrich my faith by adventuring out within the larger community of Catholics,” said Harrison, a husband and father of three boys. “Not only do I hope to inspire others to ride or become members of the support crews in the future, but also to advance the mission of Biking for Babies.”

Following a training and formation period, Harrison will participate in a 600-mile ride July 12-18 from Rochester, Minnesota, to St. Louis, Missouri. Harrison has been assigned to speak about Mary’s Inn, a pregnancy resource center in Dubuque, Iowa, at stops along the route.

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In the Diocese of Davenport, the missionary group will stop at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Ottumwa on July 16. The public is invited to attend a 6 p.m. presentation to hear missionaries’ testimonies and learn how to support pregnancy centers like Mary’s Inn. Eucharistic adoration will follow from 6:30-7 p.m.

For more information about Harrison’s journey, visit https:// tinyurl.com/HarrisonB4B.

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