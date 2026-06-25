Bringing a bit of heaven to earth

By Jenna Ebener

A reflection

Last November, I got to explore Universal Studios and Universal Epic in Florida. They keep adding new worlds that you can experience. To name just a few, they have multiple Harry Potter worlds, a Mario world, and a How to Train Your Dragon world. For me, the true wonder of these worlds is not the rides, but the full immersion of entering a world. They each have a unique entryway, and suddenly you are surrounded by nostalgic music and views. The streets, the buildings, the food, everything around you is shrouded in the world you chose. I could drink butterbeer and eat chocolate frogs while looking at a fire breathing dragon over Diagon Alley. I could buy quills, robes and joke shop items. I could explore Gringotts Wizarding Bank and meet goblins. It felt like an escape from reality. I love to read and watch movies, so I really appreciated being able to immerse myself into some of my favorite worlds.

What would life be like if we were a world immersed in Jesus? I imagine it would be a simile to heaven on Earth. I can picture the vast city described in Revelations: “And he carried me away in the Spirit to a mountain great and high, and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God. It shone with the glory of God, and its brilliance was like that of a very precious jewel, like a jasper, clear as crystal…the city does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and the Lamb is its lamp” (Revelations 21:10-11; 23). I can see the streets filled with gold and pearls. I picture others in white and God’s throne. Most importantly though, I envision love. Love is everywhere, and joy. Everyone is celebrating. Everyone is glorifying God. There is no judgement, no fear, no suffering. There is no comparison to others or worrying about what others think. There are no harsh words or anger. There is only God and his love that flows to everything in sight.

While that reality is not possible until death, I do believe it is possible to create our own little heaven here on earth. We may not be able to replicate the gold streets and pearl gates, but we can bring the love and joy. We can choose to see God in everyone. We can choose to find good throughout all of the suffering in this world. We can choose to live as if we are already constantly in sight of our God. Yes, our world is broken, but it is not going to change until the primary response is love. For love can cause no harm and will have a ripple effect beyond what we can imagine. “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). What is one step you can take today to bring a little bit of heaven to Earth?

(Jenna Ebener, a graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, is a social worker at a school in Colorado for students with a combination of medical, cognitive and behavior disabilities. She relies on God every day to aid her on this wonderful, yet intense journey.)