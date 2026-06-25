Appointments – Effective July 1, 2026

OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective July 1, 2026
Rev. John Lamansky, assigned as parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Ottumwa and St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Bloomfield.
Rev. Charles A. Adam, while remaining as pastor of St. Thomas More Parish, Coralville, reappointed as Dean of the Iowa City Deanery for a three-year term.
Rev. Jacob M. Greiner, while remaining as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington, and St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville, reappointed as Dean of the Burlington Deanery for a three-year term.
Rev. Joseph Sia, while remaining as pastor of St. Joseph Church, Ottumwa and St. Mary Magdalen Church, Bloomfield, reappointed as Dean of the Ottumwa Deanery for a three-year term.

Dennis Walsh Deacon
Bishop of Davenport

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David Montgomery
Chancellor

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