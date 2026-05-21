Speaker to grads: We don’t arrive here alone

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

MOLINE, Ill. — “This is an important time in your life,” Sister Jane Wakahiu, LSOSF, told the graduates of St. Ambrose University-Davenport during the commencement ceremony May 16 at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark. “It is not unexpected. It is important.”

“To get to this day, there were years of effort, sacrifice and courage.”

“It is important to remember, no one arrives to this moment alone,” Sister Wakahiu, a member of the Little Sisters of Saint Francis in Kenya, Africa, said. The associate vice president of program operations and head of the Catholic Sisters Initiative for the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, said parents, grandparents, siblings, mentors, teacher and friends “encouraged you along the way. They worked with you in difficult times. You did not get here alone. And you will not move forward alone,” she said. “They will accompany you on your next chapter with love, faith and courage.”

She talked about growing up in Kenya, one of 12 children. “We had a home of love.” She reminded those in attendance to stay connected. She and her siblings get together when they can. If not, they are still connected.

“The world you are entering has its difficulties, but there is hope,” Sister Wakahiu said. “Support those on the margins. I cannot think of anything greater than love. Extend a helping hand to our fellow humans. Hope is not something made, or chosen — it is something offered to those in despair.”

Sister Wakahiu said faith is a part of the journey. “Have trust, even when your path changes —even when unexpected. Hold onto your faith.”

Have courage and trust. Have faith and trust in yourself, she noted. “To live life fully requires courage. Stand up for humanity, the kind and good.” Follow the ideals of St. Ambrose University, including justice and service.

“Your life path will shift to something new. To something greater. Hold onto your faith and have courage,” she said.

“Do good deeds. May you have wisdom and courage and generosity to give service to others.”

Prior to Sister Wakahiu’s commencement address, she was given an honorary doctor of humane letters by the university.

Following the talk, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees were conferred by Bishop Dennis Walsh of the Diocese of Davenport, and Amy Novak, president of St. Ambrose University and Mount Mercy University-Cedar Rapids.