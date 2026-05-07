Sister Jane Wakahiu named SAU commencement speaker

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University has named Sister Jane Wakahiu, LSOSF, as the keynote speaker for its 2026 Spring Commencement ceremony. She also will receive an honorary degree recognizing her leadership in global philanthropic and nonprofit work.

The ceremony scheduled for May 16 at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Illinois, at 11:30 a.m.

Sister Wakahiu is associate vice president of program operations and head of the Catholic Sisters Initiative at the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. She oversees program operations, budgets, contracts and policy implementation, and leads strategic planning and a global grant making portfolio supporting Catholic sisters in education, elder care, human development and ministries that advance dignity, peace and justice.

She previously served as interim vice president of strategy and programs for the foundation and serves on several boards, including Foundations and Donors Interested in Catholic Activities (FADICA), Tangaza University, and the Anna Trust Foundation.

Before joining the Hilton Foundation, Sister Wakahiu was executive director of the African Sisters Education Collaborative, partnering with institutions in the United States and Africa to expand educational opportunities. She has taught at both undergraduate and graduate levels, led a high school in Kenya and directed women’s organizations.

Sister Wakahiu is an author and contributor to the Global Sisters Report, with published research and international speaking experience. She holds a doctorate in human development from Marywood University, a master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University, and a bachelor’s degree in education from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

“Sister Jane’s leadership reflects the mission of St. Ambrose University — advancing human dignity, service and the common good,” said Amy Novak, president and CEO of St. Ambrose University in Davenport and Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. “Her global impact makes her an inspiring voice for our graduates as they begin their next chapter.”

Commencement events:

May 16, 8:30 a.m., Commencement Mass in Christ the King Chapel on campus.

May 16, 11:30 a.m. Commencement ceremony for undergraduate, master and doctoral students. Doors open at 10 a.m. A livestream link will be posted on the SAU graduation page that morning.

Please note there is construction near the arena.

For more information about parking, accessibility and rules for Vibrant Arena, visit https://sau.edu/about-sau/registrar/graduation-commencement/