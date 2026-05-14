Scouts read sacred texts on National Day of Prayer

DAVENPORT — Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA members from Bettendorf and Long Grove prayed together at Sacred Heart Cathedral May 7 for Scouts Read Sacred Texts — as part of the U.S. National Day of Prayer.

Brian Girskis, religious emblems coordinator for the Illowa Scout Council, said 20 adults and 13 youths from Pack 203 and Troop 203 based at St. Ann Parish in Long Grove, Pack 81, Pack 199, Troop 199 and Troop 1199 based at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf participated.

“We were incredibly blessed” to have Father Jason Crossen, pastor of the cathedral and former pastor of Lourdes; and Deacon John Jacobsen, deacon at the cathedral, “open the cathedral doors to our scouts and provide such a welcoming and memorable experience. Their thoughtful leadership and guided tour brought the cathedral’s rich history, sacred beauty and spiritual significance to life in a way that deeply connected with everyone present,” Girskis said. “From the architecture and stained glass to the stories and traditions shared throughout the evening, the scouts gained a greater appreciation for both faith and heritage.”

As part of the evening, scouts and adults read Scripture in the cathedral.

“As I reflected on the evening, one thought stayed with me. Scouting builds character through adventure, but faith gives that character purpose. Programs like Scouts Read Sacred Texts worldwide continue to demonstrate the importance of helping young people grow spiritually while strengthening their duty to God. What began as a simple invitation for scouts to read sacred texts during the National Day of Prayer has now grown into an international movement impacting thousands of youth and families.”

Facts about Scouts Read Sacred Texts:

More than 5,680 scouts and youth participated in 2025 — a 54% increase from the previous year.

The program reached 43 U.S. states and 14 countries and territories worldwide.

Participants logged over 2,365 hours reading sacred texts in 2025.

Scouts from many faith traditions participated, including Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh communities.

Many families participated together at home, strengthening faith and family bonds.

The initiative has expanded beyond scouting to include organizations such as Girl Scouts, 4-H, American Heritage Girls, Camp Fire and the Knights of Columbus.

“The evening reminded all of us that scouting is at its strongest when it helps young people grow not only as leaders, but also as faithful and compassionate individuals,” Girskis said.