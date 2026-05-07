SAU PA program changing name

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University is aligning its Physician Assistant (PA) program with a growing national movement to modernize the profession’s title from “physician assistant” to “physician associate,” reflecting the evolving role of these highly trained healthcare providers. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation this month updating Iowa statutes to recognize “physician associate” as the official title, making Iowa one of the first states in the nation to adopt the change. The law goes into effect on July 1, 2026.

The shift is part of a broader effort led by the American Academy of Physician Associates and state organizations, including the Iowa PA Society, to better reflect the responsibilities and clinical expertise of the profession. Healthcare delivery continues to evolve, and the updated title more accurately represents the collaborative, patient-centered role PAs play in diagnosing, treating, and managing care.

“Modernizing the professional title acknowledges how the role of PAs has evolved and affirms the advanced training and responsibility our students assume from day one of practice,” said Suzanne Peppers, program director of the Master of Physician Assistant Studies program. “It reinforces our commitment to preparing graduates who are ready to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare systems.”

St. Ambrose University’s PA program is recognized for its strong outcomes and commitment to preparing practice-ready graduates. Students benefit from hands-on clinical experiences, faculty mentorship, and strong placement into healthcare roles across the region and beyond.

“This title change reflects what PA education has prepared graduates to do for decades: practice medicine collaboratively, assume significant clinical responsibility, and deliver high quality care across every setting,” said Katie Browning, interim dean, College of Health and Human Services. “Physician associate is an accurate, modern title that aligns with the education, training, and trust placed in our graduates by patients and healthcare systems.”

The title modernization does not change the scope of practice or responsibilities of PAs but instead provides greater clarity for patients and healthcare systems about the role these professionals play in delivering high-quality care.