MARRIAGE & FAMILY LIFE COORDINATOR, THE DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT, DAVENPORT, IOWA

The Diocese of Davenport is currently looking for a Marriage & Family Life Coordinator that will work in the Faith Formation Department. The position is a full-time, exempt position. The Coordinator is responsible for providing coordination, collaboration, administration, support, and leadership for the parish leaders in areas of marriage and family life for the Diocese. The Coordinator identifies, designs, organizes and implements a process for the development, training, and ongoing accompaniment of leaders with a focus on building parish capacity in marriage preparation, early marriage, family formation, and the full inclusion of and pastoral care of families, especially those with special needs. Salary considerations will be commensurate with education and experience.

Send resume to: Tiara Hatfield,

hatfield@davenportdiocese.org, or

780 W Central Park Ave, Davenport, IA 52804