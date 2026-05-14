Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – May 14, 2026 ContributedSt. Mary Parish in Pella hosted a May Crowning earlier this month outside the church. In this photo, Father Joseph Phung, center, speaks to parishioners as Ella Menke, right, prepares to place a flower crown atop a statue of Mary. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Connecting the Catholic community St. Wenceslaus’ long journey home Subscription Drive 2026: Win a party for your parish! Rosa Mystica: Praying for priests in crisis Posted on May 14, 2026May 12, 2026