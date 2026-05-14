Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – May 14, 2026

Contributed
St. Mary Parish in Pella hosted a May Crowning earlier this month outside the church. In this photo, Father Joseph Phung, center, speaks to parishioners as Ella Menke, right, prepares to place a flower crown atop a statue of Mary.

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