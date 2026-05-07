Happenings in Davenport Diocese – May 7, 2026

Education in bloom

Students at St. Vincent’s School in Keokuk participated in a school-wide planting day on April 22 to commemorate Earth Day. Students at the elementary school planted
flowers and shrubs on school property. In this photo,
grandparent Teri McCarty helps
students prepare marigolds for
planting.

 

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