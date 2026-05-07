Happenings in Davenport Diocese – May 7, 2026 Education in bloom Students at St. Vincent’s School in Keokuk participated in a school-wide planting day on April 22 to commemorate Earth Day. Students at the elementary school plantedflowers and shrubs on school property. In this photo,grandparent Teri McCarty helpsstudents prepare marigolds forplanting. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Connecting the Catholic community Holy Childhood Association revived Tanzanian priest’s mission: educating hearts and minds Illuminating updates at DeWitt school Posted on May 7, 2026May 5, 2026