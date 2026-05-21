Graduating columnist bids farewell

By Sam Aitchison

The Church is Alive!

Almost 3 years ago, I was asked to write monthly columns for The Catholic Messenger. I was humbled and nervous, yet also excited to share my experiences of faith as a college student and young person. When my column name became “The Church is Alive,” I felt it fitting because of the enriching experience in the Catholic Church I’ve been blessed to have. From growing up in Iowa City and the Diocese of Davenport, to moving to St. Louis, to attend a Jesuit school has been wonderful. I’m blessed.

There have been many people and organizations that I owe much gratitude to. My faith has provided me with a deep sense of self-worth, a grounding in Christ in a complex, difficult world, and it sustains me with the energy to try and be a person for others each day.

To Regina Catholic Schools, thank you. Theology teachers Shelly Conlon and Clark McFerren ignited my faith. To St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville, thank you. Father Chuck Adam and now-retired youth ministry director Michelle Montgomery are wonderful role models and provided wonderful opportunities to grow in faith through retreats such as Notre Dame Vision and the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC). Thank you to my parents for making faith a priority in my upbringing.

I’m extremely grateful to the Diocese of Davenport for their financial support through the Ritzinger Scholarship. Attending a Catholic university is pricey, but the ability to grow spiritually, personally, and holistically — along with academically — has been a true blessing. To be at our Sunday night student Masses with 600 college students each week is amazing. To engage in Bible studies with those whose faith is so strong is inspiring. And serving the community through providing meals to the unhoused and mentoring students with single parents have been humbling experiences.

It’s been an absolute honor to write for The Catholic Messenger. As this is my last regular article for the time being, I’m filled with gratitude and hope. Gratitude for the enriching experience I’ve had in the Catholic Church and hopeful for our Church and world. There is a lot of bad news all around us. But there’s also stories of renewal and pockets of hope. In my time in college, I’ve witnessed so many who care deeply about serving others and making the world a better place. I believe the future is bright because we will make it so — through God’s grace and our openness to serve.

So, thank you. So many of you have made impacts on my life, and for this I’m grateful. I aspire and plan to use my time, talent, and (eventually) treasure to give back to the communities and organizations like the Diocese of Davenport that have blessed me.

God Bless.

(Sam Aitchison is a senior at Saint Louis University studying business and theology. He will be continuing his education this fall at Washington University in St. Louis to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA), specializing in human capital leadership and nonprofit management. He can be reached at samaitchison6@gmail.com.)