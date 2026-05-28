Catholic Messenger sponsoring Sheen pilgrimage July 24

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

Msgr. Jason Gray, executive director of the Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen Foundation is encouraging as many people as possible to take part in The Catholic Messenger pilgrimage, set for July 24. The trip will include tours of the Sheen Museum and St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral located in Peoria, Illinois.

“We get visitors here from all over the world,” said Msgr. Gray. “They like to come close to where that person lived and then to see the tomb (in the cathedral).”

Archbishop Sheen’s beatification Mass will occur Sept. 24 in St. Louis, but the Peoria Diocese is also hosting many events and is ready to receive an influx of visitors at the 2,200-square-foot museum.

“Everything we have in the museum has been donated by someone who preserved something they treasured from Fulton Sheen,” said Msgr. Gray, a priest for the Peoria Diocese.

The pastor has a very unusual and personal connection to one of the most famous evangelists of the 20th century. In 2011, Msgr. Gray completed the investigation by the diocese into an incident that was, at the time, considered a possible miracle attributed to the intercession of the late archbishop. A stillborn child, James Fulton Engstrom, was revived after 61 minutes without a heartbeat or respiration.

“(The family) lived outside of the city,” recalled the priest. “It took the ambulance 20 minutes to get there.”

Shortly after the birth, the father performed an emergency baptism and the family prayed, specifically asking for the archbishop’s help.

“The father baptized him James Fulton (in honor of Sheen),” said Msgr. Gray. Before the birth, “In utero, everything looked good,” but a complication during the birthing process caused the lack of vital signs.

Not only did the baby survive, he suffered no brain damage or other ill effects. Msgr. Gray said the healing was “beyond all natural explanation,” one of several criteria that need to be met. The miracle the priest investigated locally was eventually unanimously approved by doctors, theologians and cardinals in the Congregation of the Causes of Saints and was officially recognized by Pope Francis on July 6, 2019.

According to the Church’s current standards, canonized saints must have two miracles attributed to them. Msgr. Gray is still involved in Archbishop Sheen’s canonization cause, and reports that there are already investigations underway into alleged miracles that occurred after 2019. If Archbishop Sheen is canonized, he would become only the fourth American-born saint in history. The prelate who became one of the most influential evangelists of the 20th century was born in El Paso, Illinois, and grew up on a farm outside Peoria. He was ordained at the cathedral in 1919. Archbishop Sheen later gained international fame as a radio and TV star, but Msgr. Gray believes his Midwestern roots helped him maintain “authenticity and sincerity.”

“He didn’t keep the salary he was given for ‘Life is Worth Living,’” said Msgr. Gray. “All he had on his (TV) set was a chalk board and a statue of Our Lady. At the time Archbishop Sheen was up against (comedian) Milton Berle. Archbishop Sheen actually drew a larger audience.”

The height of the archbishop’s fame was in the 1950s when his TV show reached millions and earned him an Emmy. His writing and media appearances had an impact throughout his life. In 1950, Archbishop Sheen was appointed as National Director of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, a Pontifical Mission Society. He was director for 16 years and helped raise awareness for the missions.

Although a large number of Catholics today have never heard of the archbishop, Msgr. Gray said many young people are re-discovering his videos and radio messages.

“They’re finding that his messages are timeless,” Msgr. Gray said.

The Catholic Messenger pilgrimage will provide spiritual enrichment, fellowship and an opportunity to experience a unique part of Catholic history. The schedule for the daylong excursion is as follows:

8 a.m. Leave St. Vincent Center, Davenport;

10 a.m. Arrive at Fulton Sheen Museum and Gift Shop, Peoria, Illinois;

11 a.m. Lunch and movie (a wonderful Sheen documentary);

Noon Tour of St. Mary’s Cathedral;

1 p.m. Mass or prayers at the Tomb of Archbishop Sheen;

2 p.m. Grand View Drive: A scenic 2.5-mile drive described by Teddy Roosevelt as the “world’s most beautiful drive”;

5:30 p.m. Return to St. Vincent Center.

Cost is $100 and includes transportation, lunch and admission to the museum and cathedral tours.

For more information or to sign up visit https://shorturl.at/ptIUG email messenger@davenportdiocese.org or call 563-323-9959.