Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 81 – Bishop Walsh takes questions from the people

If you could ask Bishop Dennis Walsh one question, what would it be? In this episode, the bishop tackles questions submitted by lay people from around the diocese. Third graders asked about some difficult theological matters. Adults asked about current events and how to apply the faith in real world situations. Teens also chimed in with topics that concern them. Sit back and enjoy this fascinating conversation.

Music for this podcast is “Funky Delight, Version 1,” courtesy of udio.com, inspired by David Baker, 2026. You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.