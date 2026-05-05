Page updated May 5, 2026

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Calendar Events

May 7

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults monthly Mass at 6:30 p.m. in Christ the King Chapel on the St. Ambrose University campus. Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside.

MAY 7-9

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting a garage sale to benefit its mission in Haiti from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on May 7, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 8; and 8-11 a.m. on May 9. The sale will take place in the parish activity center. Donated items can be dropped off May 5 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and May 6 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No baby cribs, car seats, mattresses, textbooks, VHS tapes or stuffed animals will be accepted.

May 9

Bettendorf — The Woman’s Choice Center’s annual Hike for Life begins with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and walk at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park. To sign up, visit https://charity.pledgeit.org/hikeforlife2026

Iowa City — SoulCore, a prayer experience that combines the prayers of the rosary with core strengthening, stretching and functional movement, will be offered at St. Patrick Parish from 9-10 a.m. Bring a fitness mat, towel or blanket. No fitness level/experience is required, and ladies of all ages are welcome. For more information contact Jacinta at jacintamhamilton@

gmail.com or visit www.soulcore.com.

May 12

Wheatland — Deacon Jeff Schuetzle will lead a retreat, “The Call of God as Spoken by the Prophets,” at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat from 9 a.m.-noon. The focus will be learning how to make every second count in gratitude to God for our time on earth. Cost is $40. For full details and to register go to www.theprairieretreat.org, call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

May 17

Coralville — An interfaith dialogue on the intersectionality of Islam and Christianity will take place in the St. Thomas More Parish social hall at 3 p.m. A discussion with Yasser Abudagga, a Muslim and Palestinian American, will be followed by a question and answer session.

May 18

Davenport — Life Runners will meet at the Duck Creek Park shelter at 5:30 p.m. to pray for the unborn and their mothers and participate in a 30-minute walk/run/bike ride along the trail. For more information go to https://band.us/n/aca4A7n9tfPa

May 21

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults adoration and confession. Meet at Pancheros Mexican Grill at 6 p.m. for dinner, then head over to Our Lady of Victory Church for holy hour from 7-8 p.m. Confessions available from 5-7 p.m. in the church.

May 29

Iowa City — Catholic swing dancing for young adults ages 18-35 is from 7-9 p.m. in the St. Patrick Parish gym (lower level). Couples and singles welcome. Dancing will take place every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Sign up at groupme.com/join_group/114564736/ssV9AvpW

June 20

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting JuneFest from 5:30-9 p.m. in the northeast parking lot. Festivities include food trucks, children’s games, music, bingo, raffles and more.

June 20-21

Nichols — The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a discernment event for teens June 20-21. This summit summer camp is for boys ages 14-18. For more information, contact Father Andrew Rauenbuehler at rauenbuehlera@diodav.org.

July 6-11

Rock Island, Ill. — An icon painting workshop will take place daily from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Cost is $850 and includes all painting materials. Space is limited; a non-refundable deposit of $250 is required to reserve a place in this workshop. Email theodoreicons@gmail.com or go to theodoreicons.com for more information.

Other

New Messenger Podcast

In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, recorded last month, Bishop Dennis Walsh answers questions on a variety of topics, including his recent trip to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to accompany families during their ICE check-ins. “Generally, they are applying for asylum in the U.S. and have a right to due process,” he said. “For many of them, it’s a fear-filled time, not knowing if they’re going to be detained at that moment … and sent back (to their country of origin) before they can make their case for asylum.” The bishop also shared his thoughts on the NCAA basketball tournament (Go Duke!), the Chrism Mass, the uptick in individuals joining the Church in the Diocese of Davenport, and his favorite liturgy. Listen on your favorite podcasting app or at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting.

ONGOING

The St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa celebrates a Divine Liturgy every third Sunday of the month at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City (Sacred Heart Chapel). Contact Father Bruce Riebe with questions at 440-227-5037.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group recently began studying “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fuglesang. The group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Online prayer groups at Our Lady of the Prairie meet weekly. Pray the Lectio Divina Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. The centering prayer group meets Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 for more information.

Online book studies at Our Lady of the Prairie begin soon and meet monthly. For a list of books and meeting times, go to www.theprairieretreat.org.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa focuses on the intersection of ecology, spirituality and holistic health in an effort to help people of all faiths and cultures improve their relationship with God, nature and others. Go to www.Prairiewoods.org for a list of upcoming retreats, or call 319-395-6700.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

The Diocese of Davenport does not use GoFundMe to collect donations for any purpose. To make sure donated funds support parishes, schools, Upon This Rock, the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or other diocesan ministries, please give through the official and secure online platforms found on the diocesan website at www.davenportdiocese.org. This will ensure that every gift reaches its intended purpose. For any questions regarding donations pages or inquiries regarding giving to diocesan institutions, contact the Office of Stewardship at 563-888-4252 or Finance Department at 563-888-4365, or reach out directly to the parish, school, or ministry.