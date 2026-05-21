Bishop Walsh answers your questions!

If you could ask Bishop Dennis Walsh one question, what would it be?

In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, the bishop tackles questions submitted by lay people from around the diocese.

Third graders asked about some difficult theological matters. Adults asked about current events and how to apply the faith in real world situations. Teens also chimed in with topics that concern them.

Sit back and enjoy this fascinating conversation.

Listen to this and other Catholic Messenger Conversations podcasts on The Catholic Messenger’s website, http://www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting/ or find “Catholic Messenger Conversations” on your favorite podcasting app.