Baptism means: ‘You are my family now’

By Beth Cody

For The Catholic Messenger

RIVERSIDE — Father Ben Snyder and Deacon Derick Cranston, both of Holy Family Parish in Riverside, recently had a moving and inspiring experience giving the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA) and administering the Sacraments of Initiation to a terminally ill man in hospice at a local nursing home.

Last September, the parishioners who take Communion to Catholic residents at Parkview Manor care center in Wellman informed Deacon Cranston of a resident, Phillip Smith, Jr., who wanted to become Catholic. Although initially a bit hesitant, since unchurched people may not be fully aware of the time and commitment it takes to go through the OCIA process, Deacon Cranston met with him and explained the requirements — 17 lessons covering the Nicene Creed, the covenantal thread that runs through Scripture, the Mass, and the sacraments — and was pleasantly surprised at Smith’s inquisitiveness and eagerness to start the process.

He began meeting twice a week for lessons with Smith, who had been in hospice for two years (after being told that he had only six months to live). During that time the two had many meaningful discussions. Smith told him of a near death experience he had after a heart attack two years ago, during which he sensed the presence of his deceased grandfather and felt he was in the presence of Jesus. “I really wanted to just let go and die but a voice told me that it wasn’t my time yet.”

Over the course of their visits, Deacon Cranston felt inspired by Smith’s resilience and how he dealt with his suffering. “Whenever I was having a bad day I would think of his plight — diabetes, on oxygen, congestive heart failure, and other ailments — and told myself that if Phillip can live with all that and keep a positive attitude, then I can certainly get through a day with minor annoyances, frustrations and disappointments. Phillip was truly an inspiration and someone who will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Father Snyder described how he gave the Sacraments of Initiation to Smith at the end of January: “Since he was on hospice care, I was able to do the rites in danger of death. When I got there, I initially expected it to be just the two of us. However, he had invited various staff from the facility to the small chapel for the event. There were about 10 nursing, kitchen, and other staff present. It was beautiful to give the rites because you could tell it was meaningful to him.” Smith was nervous about “getting the words right,” but Father Snyder reassured him that he just had to answer the questions with the easy responses of yes, or I do. “He was a mixture of nervous, excited, ready, happy, and hopeful all at the same time.”

When Father Snyder had finished the rites, Smith turned to the staff who were present and told them that “I have no family left. I consider you to be my family now.” One point in the rite refers to godparents, and Father Snyder had not expected any to be present beforehand. However, after Smith’s declaration, the priest asked everyone present if they would fill that role and all agreed enthusiastically. “That’s why I found Smith’s statement so perfect for what baptism is. We do become part of God’s family and each other’s families with all the baptized.”

Phillip Smith, Jr. died at age 59 on March 4, five weeks after receiving the Sacraments of Initiation. But Father Snyder observed that “he is more than ever still part of ‘our family.’ We cannot judge where souls end up as only God does, but to die so soon after receiving all the sacraments of initiation is something pretty special.”