Welcome to the Church! & Holy Week Photo 2026 He is Risen! ContributedBishop Dennis Walsh baptizes Carlos Osborne-Valdez during the Easter Vigil April 4 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Also present were Deacon John Jacobsen, Osborne-Valdez’s sponsor Diana Boyd and Carlos’s daughter, Joselyn Valdez, who also was baptized and sponsored by Boyd. Anne Marie AmacherEighth graders from All Saints Catholic School in Davenport reenact the Stations of the Cross April 2 at Holy Family Church in Davenport. Anne Marie AmacherMembers of St. Anthony Parish in Davenport reenact the Stations of the Cross in downtown Davenport April 3. ContributedFather Dominic Nguyen holds the Easter candle during the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Mary Parish in Grinnell. Also pictured are altar server Barb McCulley and Deacon John Osborne. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Community, curiosity draw man to the Church Many ways to participate in Stations of the Cross The ‘look’ of Lent Overjoyed in DeWitt Posted on Apr 9, 2026Apr 7, 2026