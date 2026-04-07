Totus Tuus schedule 2026

Totus Tuus — Latin for “totally yours” — is a weeklong Catholic youth program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness and eucharistic worship. Participants explore vocations in a broad sense. This includes priesthood, consecrated life, lay ministry, marriage and the diaconate.

Totus Tuus will take place at the following parishes this summer:

June 6-12: Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace-Clinton, Ss. Mary & Mathias-Muscatine.

June 13-19: Holy Family-Fort Madison, Divine Mercy-Burlington/West Burlington.

June 20-26: St. Mary-Tipton, St. Patrick-Iowa City.

June 27-July 3: St. Mary-Williamsburg, St. Mary-Solon.

July 11-17: St. Joseph-DeWitt, St. Mary-Pella.

July 18-24: St. Wenceslaus-Iowa City, St. Joseph-Ottumwa.

July 25-31: Holy Family-Riverside, additional location TBA.

To sign up or volunteer, contact the parish.

The diocese is currently seeking candidates for this year’s Totus Tuus missionary team. There is no residency requirement. Applications are due by May 1.

For more information about the position, or to learn about hosting Totus Tuus in your parish, go to

www.davenportdiocese.org/totus-tuus/