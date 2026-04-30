Ten students receive Ritzinger scholarships

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Ten students in the Diocese of Davenport are recipients of this year’s Marguerite Ritzinger scholarships.

These students will receive $1,000 scholarships for the upcoming fall semester:

William Aitchison, Iowa City; St. Thomas More Parish-Coralville.

Andrew Barry, Rock Island, Illinois; Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University-Davenport.

Ann Burchett, Davenport, St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport.

Margaret Burchett, Davenport, St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport.

Jorie Ann Hanenburg, Park View, St. Ann Parish-Long Grove.

Mary Huber, Davenport, Sacred Heart Cathedral-Davenport.

Clare Loussaert, Iowa City, St. Thomas More Parish-Coralville.

Rachel Nugent, Coralville, St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City.

Joseph Tallman, Davenport, St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport.

Mari Tapia, Davenport, St. Anthony Parish-Davenport.

Forty-seven students applied for the one-year scholarships.

Patrick Schmadeke, director of evangelization for the Diocese of Davenport and a committee member, said, “Each year the pool of applicants for the Ritzinger scholarship is very competitive. Applicants have an inspiring range of experiences in the local communities. Candidates who clearly articulate the integration of faith with the educational, careers, and community engagement stand out most.”

The award is named for the late Marguerite Ritzinger, a Sigourney native, who left money to the diocese to help with scholarships for seminarians and students attending colleges or universities. The scholarship program began in 2009.