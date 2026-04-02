Sr. Wisor established L’Arche Clinton

CLINTON — Sister Marjorie Wisor, 91, passed away March 20 at The Alverno.

She was born Aug. 28, 1934, to Roman and Clara Manikowski Wisor in Clinton County. She graduated from Mount St. Clare Academy in Clinton in 1952 and entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton later that year. She received the name Sister Marian, later resuming her baptismal name. She made first vows in 1955.

Sister Wisor earned an A.A. degree from Mount St. Clare College in Clinton; a B.A. in French from San Diego College for Women in San Diego; an M.A. in French language and civilization from Sorbonne, University of Paris in Paris; and an M.A. in religious studies from St. Louis University in St. Louis. She also studied at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. She held a pre-professional teaching certificate in Iowa, a general elementary teaching certificate in California, and an adult education and literacy certificate in Missouri.

She served as a teacher at schools in California and Iowa. She then went on to study in France where she met Jean Vanier, the founder of L’Arche, an international federation of people with and without intellectual disabilities living together in community. After volunteering with the L’Arche community in Trosly-Breuil, France, Sister Wisor worked to establish a L’Arche community in Clinton, serving as director from 1974 to 1986. Later, she served as the Clinton Franciscans’ director of formation.

During her years of active ministry, Sister Wisor taught French at Mount St. Clare College; Wadhams Hall in Ogdensburg, New York; and St. Louis University. She served in pastoral ministry in Wisconsin and Kentucky. In the St. Louis area, she also ministered as an adult literacy tutor and coordinator, caregiver for the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, and director of the Carondelet Family Literacy Program.

Sister Wisor continued to live in St. Louis doing volunteer work until 2017, when she retired to The Canticle. She oversaw the library at The Canticle and renewed her friendship with the L’Arche Clinton residents. She moved to The Alverno in November 2023 and remained there until her death.

Her concern for people living on the margins was reflected in her membership in several peace advocacy groups. She participated in prayer vigils and public witnesses. She also enjoyed flowers, especially sunflowers, and loved reading, listening to classical music and coloring mandalas. She shared in all the activities offered at The Alverno as she appreciated being around others.

A funeral Mass was celebrated March 28 at The Canticle in Clinton, with Father Robert McAleer presiding. Burial followed at St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery.