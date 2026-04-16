Sr. Cathleen Real was a scholar

DAVENPORT — Sister Cathleen Real, CHM, 91, died April 11 at Senior Star Elmore Place.

Cathleen Clare Real was born June 1, 1934, in Kewanee, Illinois, to Dr. John and Catherine (Breen) Real. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1953 and professed vows in 1956 as Sister Mary Anne Cathleen.

A gifted scholar, Sister Real earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and chemistry from Marycrest College in Davenport, completed postgraduate study at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, received a master’s degree in mathematics from St. Louis University and a PhD in mathematics from the University of Iowa. In 1983, Marycrest College awarded her a Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of her distinguished service in education.

Sister Real devoted her life to higher education and leadership. She served as a mathematics professor at Marycrest College later becoming assistant vice president and then president. She went on to leadership roles at Schenectady Community College, Schenectady, New York; Barat College, Lake Forest, Illinois; and the College of St. Mary, Omaha, Nebraska, where she served as academic dean and acting president. From 1984 to 1994, she was president of Siena Heights College, Adrian, Michigan. After a sabbatical in Mexico, she served as executive director of the Catherine McCauley Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and later as co-director of Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, Wheatland.

Beyond her professional roles, Sister Real was deeply engaged in religious, academic, and civic leadership. She served as president of the Sisters Council of the Diocese of Davenport, held leadership roles with the National Assembly of Women Religious, and served on the CHM Senate and Executive Committee. Her academic service included participation in numerous higher education organizations, while her civic involvement included board service with businesses and community organizations.

Her many honors reflect a lifetime of leadership and service, including recognition from academic associations, civic organizations, and the state of Michigan. She was named Woman of the Year in the Cedar Rapids region in 1997, and in 2009, the Iowa House of Representatives honored her with a Certificate of Recognition. Since 1994, Siena Heights College has offered the Sister Cathleen Real Scholarship, supporting women with financial need in pursuing higher education. Sister Cathleen is remembered as a benevolent and forward-thinking leader. Wherever she worked or lived, she made friends easily and was well-loved.

Her funeral was held April 15 at the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport. Interment followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.