Sister Smith was an educator

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Sister Marian Smith, CHM, 97, died April 11 at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center.

Marian Smith was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Sterling, Illinois, to William and Eva (Hanson) Smith. She was raised in Erie, Illinois, and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1948, professing first vows in 1951.

Sister Smith earned an associate degree from Ottumwa Heights Junior College in Ottumwa, a bachelor’s degree in education from Marycrest College in Davenport, and a master’s degree in education and administration from Marquette University in Milwaukee. She pursued continuing education at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Marycrest and Marquette.

She devoted many years to education. She taught at schools in Iowa from 1951-1968, including St. Mary in Albia, Lourdes Memorial in Bettendorf, and St. Patrick and St. Mary in Ottumwa. She served as principal at St. Anthony School in Des Moines from 1968-1975.

In 1975, Sister Smith returned to Erie, where she cared for her mother while continuing her ministry as a teacher in the Fulton Public School system in Fulton, Illinois, until 1993. In retirement, she remained active in volunteer ministry at St. Ambrose Parish in Erie, and served on the executive board of the Whiteside Retired Illinois Teachers Association. A personal joy throughout her life was traveling with her mother during the summers and caring for her at home until her death.

In 2022, she moved to Bishop Drumm Retirement Center. Sister Smith was warm and welcoming, with a wonderful sense of humor. She remained deeply connected to the CHM community, often sharing stories of other sisters. She embraced life fully, participating in daily Mass, meals, exercise, Bible study and current events. She formed meaningful relationships with staff throughout the community and created a wide circle of friendship, her own “village,” where she was well-known and treasured.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 18 at the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport, followed by interment in Mt. Cavalry Cemetery in Davenport.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.