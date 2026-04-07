Silver Rose schedule

Each year, from early March through mid-December, Silver Roses are stewarded by Knights of Columbus councils along routes from Canada to Mexico. Every stop the Silver Rose makes throughout the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and community members to pray for respect for life, for the spiritual renewal of each nation, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The Silver Rose will travel through the Diocese of Davenport May 1-9. Below is a list of services and locations:

May 1: St. Mary Parish in Pella, call parish for time.

May 2: St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ottumwa, 3 p.m.

May 3: St. Alphonsus Parish in Mount Pleasant, call parish for time.

May 4: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fort Madison, call parish for time.

May 5: St. James Parish in Washington, call parish for time.

May 6: St. Joseph Parish in Columbus Junction, call parish for time.

May 7: Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish in Muscatine, call parish for time.

May 8: St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Davenport, 8:30 a.m.

May 9: St. Alphonsus Parish in Davenport, 5 p.m.