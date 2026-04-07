Silver Rose schedule

Each year, from early March through mid-December, Silver Roses are stewarded by Knights of Columbus councils along routes from Canada to Mexico. Every stop the Silver Rose makes throughout the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and community members to pray for respect for life, for the spiritual renewal of each nation, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The Silver Rose will travel through the Diocese of Davenport May 1-9. Below is a list of services and locations:
May 1: St. Mary Parish in Pella, call parish for time.
May 2: St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ottumwa, 3 p.m.
May 3: St. Alphonsus Parish in Mount Pleasant, call parish for time.
May 4: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fort Madison, call parish for time.
May 5: St. James Parish in Washington, call parish for time.
May 6: St. Joseph Parish in Columbus Junction, call parish for time.
May 7: Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish in Muscatine, call parish for time.
May 8: St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Davenport, 8:30 a.m.
May 9: St. Alphonsus Parish in Davenport, 5 p.m.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Silver Rose honors life, Our Lady of Guadalupe
  2. Communal penance services near you
  3. DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2025-26 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE
  4. Happening around the Davenport Diocese – Dec. 11, 2025
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *