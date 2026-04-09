Overjoyed in DeWitt

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DEWITT — Since about 2019, St. Joseph Parish has not had anyone enter the Catholic Church through the Order of Christian Initiation for Adults (formerly know as the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults). That all changed last summer when more and more people started to inquire about joining the Catholic Church, said Deacon Mark Comer of the parish.

The parish’s pastor, Father Mike Snyder, and Deacon Comer decided they needed to learn more about the OCIA process. They visited with Deacon Frank Agnoli, director of liturgy for the Diocese of Davenport, and Trevor Pullinger, director of faith formation and catechesis coordinator for the diocese.

From there, Deacon Comer and Father Snyder recruited a leadership team and additional catechists — about 20 in all. “We trained them and created teams of four catechists per group,” Deacon Comer said. “Catechumens meet on Sunday morning after dismissal. A candidate group meets in another room after Mass. A third group, made up of candidates, also meets on Wednesday evenings.”

Now that the Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday have passed, the group moves into the “Mystagogy” phase, he said.

More than 20 people were enrolled in OCIA for the parishes of St. Joseph in DeWitt and Ss. Philip & James in Grand Mound. Not all felt ready to enter the Catholic Church at this year’s vigil, Deacon Comer said. “They will continue to prepare.” Since the end of January, four more people entered OCIA.

“Our current catechists expect to continue to assist in a rotation of the four phases by taking turns when their phase occurs. We continue to recruit catechists, hoping also that some who enter the Church will want to assist in the future.”

On March 8, catechists Paul Marvin, James Kramer, Bryan Whitman and Lola Blaser continued their journey with catechumens, known as the elect. Lisa Fox led a separate session for children.

Using the book “This is Our Faith,” the catechists led discussions and answered questions. Marvin feels the book is well written and not intimidating. And he’s learned some information himself.

Fox said good reflections come out of the topics in the book.

Kramer himself went through the OCIA process about 20 years ago. He knows some of the questions and feelings people were going through.

This past summer he was at a Knights of Columbus BBQ when he was asked to consider being a catechist. After a discernment period and talk with Deacon Comer, he was on board.

Marvin was at a parish event and heard about volunteers being needed for OCIA. After attending an informal meeting on OCIA, he still was not convinced. “I’m not qualified,” he felt. But through the discernment process he learned he would not be “teaching,” but instead “walking together with those who wanted to become members of the Church.”

Whitman felt no pressure as he would accompany those joining the Church.

A “dramatic change in my life led me to help with OCIA,” Fox said. “There was an awkward silence. I listened to God in my heart. This has helped me fill a part of my life since my son’s passing.” And since joining the team, there have been many happy connections that remind her of her son. Several relatives are coming into the Church. And her grandson saw her late son’s sponsor in the back of church. “God spoke to my heart.”

“Lisa is rocking it,” Blaser said regarding Fox working with children coming into the Church. Fox intended to help with the adult program, and does when she can, but because of her experience in education, she took on guiding children to the Church.

Blaser, who is on the leadership team and a retired educator from St. Joseph Catholic School, said following the session with diocesan officials, “I learned there are people at all different places in joining the Church. With OCIA they can join at any time. We meet people where they are. We walk the journey with them.”

She noted some going through the OCIA process feel that they, themselves, are not ready. “That is okay. They have to be ready. And we will be there for them.”