ND Club of QC wins national award

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The Notre Dame Club of the Quad Cities won the prestigious “Outstanding Club of the Year” award at the recent Notre Dame Alumni Association’s (NDAA) Leadership Conference held on campus in Indiana in mid-April.

Based on size of membership, the QC Club (with 400 members) was one of seven clubs recognized world-wide and is in the third-largest category. They represent Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College alumni and friends in the Quad City area.

The club supports area charities such as Project Renewal; sponsors local speaking engagements for Notre Dame faculty; hosts religious observances and assists with employment networking. They also host game-watch parties focused on Notre Dame athletics and student send-off parties.

Recently they conducted a symposium on Artificial Intelligence at St. Ambrose University in Davenport and hosted a movie screening about the first Black priest in America, Father Augustus Tolton, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

In a statement regarding the Club of the Year award, QC Club president Kelly Bush said, “Thank you to every one of you who volunteered, ran an event, or attended an event. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Former president Tim Chen was recently elected to the NDAA Board of Directors, from the Illinois Region. Other club leaders in this area are Joe Lohmuller, Thomas Mason IV, John Mickiewicz, Katie MacLennan, Norm Bower, Karen Weaver, Chris­tine Hollembaek, Daniel DeJaegher, Joe Kehoe and Daniel Byrne.