Monetized hope or Easter hope

By Patrick Schmadeke

Evangelization in the World Today

On March 11, at the 2026 Abundance Summit, host Peter H. Dimandis interviewed Elon Musk about the economy, technology, and space travel. Much of the interview is stunning, but perhaps nothing more than the phrase stamped across Peter’s black T-shirt in bold white letters: “MONETIZE HOPE.” My mind was racing with questions about what vision of the human person was at the core of their imaginations. Both men have been listed by Fortune among the “World’s Greatest Leaders.” We should raise questions about where they might lead.

A short while later, still feeling unsettled, I found myself driving behind a black Cadillac Escalade whose license plate simply read: “I WIN.” I don’t know who was driving, but my mind again raced, wondering about this person’s vision of the human person. I don’t know what meaning the vehicle owner intends, and perhaps my imagination was filled with unfair stereotypes, but the impression I have is a world where competition is more valued than collaboration, where “I” is prioritized over “we.”

Holy Week is the most sacred time of our liturgical year. What follows are brief reflections on how Palm Sunday, Chrism Mass, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday channel our relationship between liturgy and our understanding of the human person.

On Palm Sunday we commemorate Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem. In Matthew’s Gospel we hear: “Behold, your king comes to you, meek and riding on an ass, and on a colt, the foal of a beast of burden.” What Jesus is riding is just as important as what he isn’t riding — a warhorse. True triumph is realized in humility. The second reading, Philippians 2:6-11, highlights this.

At the Chrism Mass, “the blessing of the Oil of the Sick and of the Oil of Catechumens and the consecration of the Chrism are carried out by the bishop” (Roman Missal). Having blessed and consecrated the oils, the bishop sends his priests to the communities to use these oils throughout the year. At this Mass, the diocesan Church gathers and the parishes partake in this gift of unity.

The washing of feet takes place on Holy Thursday, modeled after Jesus’ own actions in the Gospel reading (John 13:1-15). Sometimes known as the “eighth sacrament,” this ritual trains our imaginations in service. Jesus says, “If I, therefore, the master and teacher, have washed your feet, you ought to wash one another’s feet. I have given you a model to follow, so that as I have done for you, you should also do.”

The Good Friday intercessions highlight an important aspect of our care for the human family — it is all-encompassing. The liturgy includes 10 intercessions for the following: 1) for holy Church, 2) for the pope, 3) for all orders and degrees of the faithful, 4) for catechumens, 5) for the unity of Christians, 6) for the Jewish people, 7) for those who do not believe in Christ, 8), for those who do not believe in God, 9) for those in public office, and 10) for those in tribulation. Our prayer for those in tribulation, for example, involves our head, heart, and hands in the work to make our prayer a reality.

No Mass is said on Holy Saturday. The altar is left bare. A sober silence overcomes us. The Roman Missal says: “On Holy Saturday the Church waits at the Lord’s tomb in prayer and fasting, meditating on his Passion and Death and on his Descent into Hell, and awaiting his Resurrection.” Even in death, however, the good news expands. Of Jesus, the Swiss theologian Hans Urs von Balthasar wrote: “He wanted to sink so low that in the future all falling would be a falling into him, and every streamlet of bitterness and despair would henceforth run down into his lowermost abyss.” The scope of the good news includes the harrowing of hell. There is no space where the love of God does not reach.

From the depths of despair springs the joy of Easter morn — resurrection joy! Where words fail, the blooming of daffodils and lilies sing on our behalf. They trumpet their joyous song.

There are many stories told about what it means to be a human. We can choose a life of monetized hope or a life of Easter hope. I still believe the Christian version is the greatest story ever told.

(Patrick Schmadeke is director of evangelization for the Diocese of Davenport.)