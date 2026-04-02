Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – April 2, 2026 Palm Sunday ContributedFather Joseph Phung blesses palms on Palm Sunday outside St. Mary Catholic Church in Pella, March 29. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Connecting the Catholic community Called by Name kicks off Fifth-graders offer advice to The Catholic Messenger Subscription Drive 2026: Win a party for your parish! Posted on Apr 2, 2026Mar 31, 2026