Happenings in the Davenport Diocese April 16, 2026 ContributedStudents at St. Joseph Catholic School in DeWitt make meals for Kids Against Hunger April 1. More than 13,000 meals were prepared. Principal Sharon Roling said over eight years, the students have prepared around 104,000 meals. The project is supported by the Catholic Order of Foresters’ “Feeding God’s Children” program. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Connecting the Catholic community Holy Childhood Association revived Lent is a time for almsgiving Knights lead hunger relief effort, coat drive Posted on Apr 16, 2026Apr 14, 2026