Happenings in The Davenport Diocese – April 9, 2026 Tornado Damage ContributedParishioners look at damage to Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish’s Sugar Creek church after a tornado struck the area Holy Thursday, April 2. There was damage to the church and cemetery from the EF-1 confirmed tornado by the National Weather Service. Easter morning Mass was held at the church. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Deacon Sheil passes Parish celebrates 10 years together post-merger Welcome to the Church! & Holy Week Photo 2026 Posted on Apr 9, 2026Apr 9, 2026