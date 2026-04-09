Happenings in The Davenport Diocese – April 9, 2026

Tornado Damage

Contributed
Parishioners look at damage to Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish’s Sugar Creek church after a tornado struck the area Holy Thursday, April 2. There was damage to the church and cemetery from the EF-1 confirmed tornado by the National Weather Service. Easter morning Mass was held at the church.

 

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