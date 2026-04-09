Finding the soul of Civility in Action

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

In a polarized society, interacting with someone whose opinions or viewpoints differ from our own “is a natural part of life,” said Joe Hebert, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science and Leadership Studies at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

Having the integrity to speak up and defend our viewpoints while being respectful and listening to others can be a challenge, he believes. “Because we know it might be contentious, we (may) just avoid talking about it,” Hebert said. “The other end, of course, would be to discuss things in a way that is very, very hostile or closed-minded in terms of what other people think or how they might respond to us.”

In response to a growing interest in civil discourse, St. Ambrose recently launched Civility in Action. The community-wide program aims to offer participants the skills they need to communicate more effectively in uncomfortable situations, and to advocate for respectful debate on a community level.

Hebert spoke about the initiative during a diocesan Social Action Lunch and Learn session March 31 on Zoom. A recording is available at https://www.youtube.com/user/dioceseofdavenport.

Hebert said his department has offered programming on a variety of topics over the years, including “how to discuss controversial topics (and) things people can get passionate about.” Students, faculty and people in the community are “really grappling with this and seem to appreciate the opportunity to delve into it. So, this year, we have decided to do a larger scale project.”

Deacon Kent Ferris, diocesan director of Social Action and of Catholic Charities, facilitated the virtual conversation via Zoom. “It’s a timely topic for a university to undertake, and doubly so by virtue of being a Catholic institution,” he said.

Much of the programming will center around writer and speaker Alexandra Hudsons’s 2023 book, “The Soul of Civility: Timeless Principles to Heal Society and Ourselves.” She will take part in an online webinar April 20 and follow up with a presentation on campus in September, Hebert said.

The public can get involved in Civility in Action by becoming an Ambassador of Civility, Hebert said. “We’re looking for people who would like to be part of a reading group on this book… we’re going to discuss the book and its ideas with each other, and talk about ways we can implement (them) in our community, on campus, in the Quad Cities, and beyond.” Ambassadors are encouraged to attend the April and September events, in addition to other Civility in Action events.

Those who are unable to make a larger commitment are welcome to sign up for Civility in Action’s email list and take part however and whenever they are able, Hebert said.

Civility, especially in a polarized society, can be challenging, Hebert says, but “on the other side of that is the great satisfaction of growing in our faith, growing in virtue, growing in our human capacity and contributing to the common good.” He encourages anyone with an interest in the topic to get involved.

Civility in Action is financially supported by the Department of Political Science and Leadership Studies, the Jane and Frank Folwell Endowment in Political Science and Pre-Law, and the Rand Wonio Constitutional Studies Fund.

To sign up or learn more about Civility in Action, go to https://tinyurl.com/saucivility or contact HebertJosephL@sau.edu.

Civilize It

Though not directly related, Civility in Action’s focus is similar to that of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Civilize It campaign. Its website, CivilizeIt.org, “provide(s) overall framework for the call, rooted in the Gospel, to encounter, listen and engage in dialogue,” Jill Rauh, executive director of the USCCB Department of Justice and Peace, wrote in an email prior to the Lunch and Learn recording.

Deacon Ferris and Hebert believe the USCCB campaign is another valuable resource for those interested in the topic of civility. The bishops are “encouraging us to pray about this and work together locally, as well as aligning with people around the country and the world who have similar concerns,” Hebert said.