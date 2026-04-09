Faithful Fairfield jeweler gives fortune to charity

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

FAIRFIELD — Like the gears of the wrist watches he repaired, Richard “Dick” Kurka’s life moved along with steady, quiet precision. His Catholic faith and his work as a jeweler in his hometown of about 10,000 people were the anchors of his daily routine for decades.

After his death at 93, many in the community were surprised to learn that the small business owner was able to become a multi-millionaire through frugality and smart investing. As part of his final wishes, he left significant donations to 16 charities, including well over half-a-million dollars to his parish and an equivalent amount to the Seminarian Fund for the Diocese of Davenport.

“Dick knew his wealth was his strong faith, and not the money he had accumulated,” said Karen Crossland, the administrator of Kurka’s estate.

Kurka died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the Parkview Care Center in Fairfield. Crossland and her husband Neil had been friends with him for many years. Neil Crossland, a chiropractor, would meet with Kurka and other local business owners as part of a “coffee club.” Kurka was single and had never married. Neil helped take care of Kurka’s medical needs in his final days. After Kurka passed, Karen learned she had been named executor of his will.

“(He was dedicated to) his work and his faith and he was a very patriotic man,” she said of her friend.

Until his retirement in 1998, Kurka could usually be found in his shop near the town square. He lived with his mother until she died and later moved into a modest two-bedroom condo.

“I think he enjoyed investing and staying up on stocks,” said Neil Crossland. “We had no idea he was wealthy. He invested $20,000 in Amazon 30 years ago. He had a knack for picking the right stocks.”

When the Crossland’s cleaned out Kurka’s home, they found letters from many charities that the nonagenarian had given to while still alive. The money given to the seminary fund will support the education, room and board of men studying to be priests and will also be used to support vocations ministry, according to Tom Tallman, chief financial officer for the Davenport Diocese.

“I think he was just aware of the shortage of priests and how important it is to have the Eucharist,” Karen Crossland said, when reflecting on the donation.

Roberta Danielson, an employee and parishioner at St. Mary Parish-Fairfield, remembers Kurka as a dedicated member. Kurka used to help her count money from collections on a weekly basis.

“He was the most simple man,” said Danielson. “Nothing about him was flashy. He sat there every week in the same pew at Mass. He would come even when the weather was bad and he was very old. He’s a testament of what a good Christian man should be.”

Father Nick Adam, the former pastor of St. Mary’s, described Kurka as “shy and deeply religious.”

Karen Crossland reported that Kurka also gave donations to the Lord’s Cupboard, a local foodbank; Tenco Industries, a charity that helps people with disabilities; Fairfield’s VFW; the Catholic Church Extension Society; the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers; Fairfield Public Library; the Greater Jefferson County Foundation; the Polishville Association and the Fairfield Lions Club, among other charities.

Kurka was born on Dec. 5, 1931, in Fairfield to Edward and Beatrice Schrack Kurka. He attended Fairfield High School, graduating with the class of 1949. He pursued his interest in jewelry by attending the Elgin Watchmakers College in Elgin, Illinois. Kurka served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, he returned home.

He began his own jewelery shop in 1967 after working for another business for more than a decade. He was a charter member of the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus. Kurka also participated in the Fairfield Lions Club, Fairfield Elks Lodge #1192, Fairfield VFW and the American Legion.

Professionally he was also an active member of the Institute of American Jewelers and traveled to Germany where he attended a school on clock repair and production. Kurka formed a bond with Rudie Allison of Fort Madison after they met through the Iowa Jewelers Association.

“He was my mentor when I first entered the jewelry business over 50 years ago and because I always had so much respect for him and his judgement, I often would confer with him about things,” recalled Allison. “Dick was a true gentleman and highly regarded by his fellow jewelers as well as customers.”

Allison called Kurka one of “Fairfield’s finest citizens.”

“I have never known a nicer man and I will miss him very much,” he said.

Kurka was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his nephews, Jerry Kurka of Bloomfield, Kevin Kurka of North Liberty and Jason Kurka of Coralville; two sisters-in-law, Martha Kurka and Sharon Kurka, as well as many extended family and friends.