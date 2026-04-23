In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, Trevor Pullinger, faith formation director and catechesis coordinator for the Davenport Diocese, gives us his take on some hot topics in the Church such as how parents can teach the faith to their kids and how to evangelize friends or family who have stopped practicing Catholicism. He talks about his own journey going from being a single student discerning a call to the priesthood to a married man now preparing to become a permanent deacon. In light of Bishop Emeritus William E. Franklin’s funeral Mass, Trevor talks about his time working for a funeral director. He reflects on why funerals are important in Catholic tradition and the connection between the living and the dead.

Listen to this and other Catholic Messenger Conversations podcasts on The Catholic Messenger’s website, http://www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting/ or find “Catholic Messenger Conversations” on your favorite podcasting app. EP 80 Faith formation, friendship and a funeral link