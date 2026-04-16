Dubuque archdiocese unveils major reorganization plan

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

DUBUQUE — Winds of change are sweeping through the Catholic communities of northeast Iowa following the announcement of a major reorganization plan for all parishes in the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

In a written message and video released April 11, Archbishop Thomas Zinkula addressed over 180,000 Catholics living in 30 counties. He outlined his decisions resulting from a year-long “Journey in Faith” discernment process, which involved meetings with lay faithful, religious and clergy. The archdiocese’s 160 parishes will be grouped into 24 pastorates.

“The number of faithful attending Mass has declined by 46% in 20 years and the number of priests available for ministry has been decreasing,” he said. “The need for Evangelization, Leadership Formation, and Pastoral Planning is evident. Journey in Faith is providing us with a plan for how our communities can work together more intentionally for the sake of the Gospel, in these three focus areas.”

Letters read at all Masses over the weekend provided specific details to parishioners in each of the new pastorates. Under the plan, the majority of priests in the archdiocese will be given new assignments and there will be some parishes without weekend Masses. “Churches not used as weekend Mass sites can be used for weekday worship, faith formation, adoration, service to the community, weddings, funerals, and more,” according to the plan. The changes will begin on July 14.

Father Paul Baldwin, pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Elkader, paused several times to contain his emotion as he delivered the news to a packed congregation on Saturday evening. The priest will be moving to a new assignment and the current Emmaus Pastorate, which now includes five parishes in Colesburg, Edgewood, Elkader, Strawberry Point and Volga, will become part of a larger group called the Oelwein Area Pastorate. These 12 parishes will be served by three priests.

“Where and with whom we celebrate Mass may change but the love we have for our God and the Catholic Church never will as long as we let go of our doubts and just believe,” wrote Father Baldwin in the parish bulletin.

Catholics in the area had experienced the formation of a pastorate about seven years previously, according to Alice White, a St. Joseph parishioner.

“We’re very pleased we’ll have a weekend Mass,” she said. “It’s hard on everyone changing.”

In Dubuque, a city of about 60,000, St. Anthony Parish was among those that will be losing weekend Masses. During his homily Sunday, Father Steven Rosonke told the congregation he will retire in July for medical reasons before informing people of the plan. He said he was “upset” that some parishes in the city would not have weekend Masses, but he alluded to the day’s Gospel reading when he urged people to have “faith in what we cannot see.”

“We have a right to our own opinions and emotions,” he said. “We need to approach this in a positive way if that’s possible. Even if we don’t care for decisions, we’re going to survive. We’re going to be okay … We’ll see how the spirit moves and I’m sure it will.” Applause and tears followed his remarks.

In Dubuque, parishes will be split into two pastorates. The East will have seven parishes; the West will have four.

“A pastorate is a group of parishes that will work together more closely, sharing pastoral leadership, ministries, and resources in order to strengthen the mission of the Church in their communities,” wrote the archbishop. “Each pastorate has been assigned a pastor and a parochial vicar or vicars.”

The archbishop acknowledged some of the strong feelings and controversy over the decisions in his message.

“There are voices and concerns that risk dividing us, particularly around Sunday Mass in some communities,” wrote the archbishop. “Even so, I am confident that, as we remain united in the Holy Spirit and grounded in the Eucharist — wherever we gather for worship — the Lord will bring this process to a good and grace-filled outcome.”

More on the plan can be found at: dbqjourneyinfaith.org