Discernment events 2026

The Diocese of Davenport is hosting four upcoming discernment events for teens, men and women:

April 13: Discernment dinner for men, Newman Catholic Student Center, Iowa City.

April 18: Women’s morning of discernment, St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Iowa City.

April 27: Discernment dinner for men, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

June 20-21: Summit summer camp for boys ages 14-18, Nichols.

These low-pressure, informal events are intended to help those who are discerning to connect while learning more about priesthood and religious life, said Father Andrew Rauenbuehler, director of vocations. He doesn’t want anyone to feel as if they are “doing it on their own,” he added. “I’m hoping that these (events) will be chances to fan into flame a spirit of discernment throughout the diocese.”

For more information, contact Father Rauenbuehler at rauenbuehlera@diodav.org.